We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

