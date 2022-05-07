We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned about 0.28% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36.

