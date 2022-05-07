Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

Get Weber alerts:

WEBR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.36.

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.