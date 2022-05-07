Wedbush Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $75.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,369,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $111.49.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

