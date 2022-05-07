Wedbush Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $52.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.08.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.