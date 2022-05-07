WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Tops $288.20 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00006511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $288.20 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00272409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00203821 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00481102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00039346 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,507.81 or 1.99087536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

