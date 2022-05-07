Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,805 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. 2,200,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,375. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

