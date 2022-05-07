WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $319.05 million and $3.18 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.