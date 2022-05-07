Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
