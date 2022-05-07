Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $589.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

