Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million.
Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.18%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
