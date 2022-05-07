Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $123.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.36 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

