Wing (WING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00286299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00205118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00480444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,192.42 or 1.97496019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

