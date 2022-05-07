Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wingstop updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

WING stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.72.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

