WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.95 and last traded at $40.19. 768,710 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average session volume of 129,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 424,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.