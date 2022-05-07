WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on WISeKey International from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in WISeKey International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

