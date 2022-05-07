Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,718 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 908,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

ASZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 326,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,772. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

