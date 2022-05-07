Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 289,540 Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 289,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.01% of Monterey Bio Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monterey Bio Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

