Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atotech were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,536,000 after buying an additional 816,967 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,060,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,111,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

ATC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. 852,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.82 million. Atotech had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

