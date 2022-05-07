Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 205,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,516,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000.

NASDAQ:SAGAU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

