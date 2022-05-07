Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000.

VSACU stock remained flat at $$10.06 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

