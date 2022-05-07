Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,379 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth $364,000. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 20.2% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 223,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $22.48. 76,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,281. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

