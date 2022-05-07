WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.0775 on Exchanges

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $790,253.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

