Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. 287,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

