Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,126.00

Wownero (WOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $9,126.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,976.15 or 0.99998276 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

