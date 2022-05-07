Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Shares of RIV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 160,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,277. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

