Wsfs Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.