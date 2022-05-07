Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,271,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,646. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $153.42 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.