WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,942,000 after buying an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

