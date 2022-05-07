Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Wynn Resorts reported earnings per share of ($2.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CBRE Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $136.83.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

