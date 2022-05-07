Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) vs. Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Financial Analysis

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $155.08 million 5.18 $26.98 million N/A N/A Super Group $1.56 billion 2.92 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Super Group N/A 215.53% 47.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Xponential Fitness and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 9 1 3.10 Super Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 45.05%. Super Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Super Group.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Super Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,556 franchisees operating 1,954 open studios on an adjusted basis. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.