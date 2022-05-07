Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to ~$5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,863. Xylem has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,198,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

