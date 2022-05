yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $16,661.38 on Top Exchanges

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16,661.38 or 0.46220605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $610.44 million and approximately $57.81 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.20 or 0.00286299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00205118 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.19 or 0.00480444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,192.42 or 1.97496019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance . The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn Finance is a suite of products in Decentralized Finance (DeFi) that provides lending aggregation, yield generation, and insurance on the Ethereum blockchain. The protocol is maintained by various independent developers and is governed by YFI holders. Core Products: Vaults:Capital pools that automatically generate yield based on opportunities present in the market. Vaults benefit users by socializing gas costs, automating the yield generation and rebalancing process, and automatically shifting capital as opportunities arise. Earn:The first Yearn product was a lending aggregator. Funds are shifted between dYdX, AAVE, and Compound automatically as interest rates change between these protocols. Users can deposit to these lending aggregator smart contracts via the Earn page. Zap:A tool that enables users to swap into and out of (known as “Zapping”) several liquidity pools available on Curve.Finance. These pools benefit from the lending aggregators discussed above, as well as earning users trading fees by partcipating as Liquidity Providers (LPs) on Curve.Fi. Currently users can use five stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, USDC, USDT, TUSD) and “Zap” into one of two pools (y.curve.fi or busd.curve.f) on Curve. Alternatively, users can “Zap” out of these two Curve pools and into one of the five base stablecoins. Cover:Insurance that enables users to obtain coverage against financial loss for various smart contracts and/or protcols on the Ethereum blockchain. Cover is underwritten by Nexus Mutual. Governance:The Yearn ecosystem is controlled by YFI token holders who submit and vote on off-chain proposals that govern the ecosystem. Proposals that generate a majority support (>50% of the vote) are implemented by a 9 member multi-signature wallet. Changes must be signed by 6 out of the 9 wallet signers in order to be implemented. The members of the multi-signature wallet were voted in by YFI holders and are subject to change from future governance votes. “

yearn.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

