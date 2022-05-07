YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. YENTEN has a total market cap of $63,544.88 and $1.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,039.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.23 or 0.07456443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00267806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00765692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.61 or 0.00606580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00076652 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005618 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.