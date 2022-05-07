Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

DAO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 76,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market cap of $741.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.61. Youdao has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $27.78.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 93.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

