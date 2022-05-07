Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

