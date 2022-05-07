Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) to report $66.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.43 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full-year sales of $299.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $381.37 million, with estimates ranging from $373.32 million to $398.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aris Water Solutions.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 697,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,571. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

