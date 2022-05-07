Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banco de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.49. Banco de Chile posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banco de Chile.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 197,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,218. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 107.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

