Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) will report sales of $148.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.54 million and the lowest is $146.50 million. CRA International reported sales of $148.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $594.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CRA International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CRA International stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 439.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CRA International by 39,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CRA International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

