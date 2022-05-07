Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.12. FirstService posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, reaching $121.90. 103,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a one year low of $118.54 and a one year high of $202.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $164.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in FirstService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

