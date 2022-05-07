Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $10.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 461,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.