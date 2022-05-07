Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.80. 2,856,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,793. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.