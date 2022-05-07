Zacks: Analysts Expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.84. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $403,669 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

ADUS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

