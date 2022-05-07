Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.61). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

ASPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.67. 50,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,160. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

