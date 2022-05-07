Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $23.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.61 billion and the lowest is $22.63 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $94.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
