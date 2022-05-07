Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce sales of $23.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.61 billion and the lowest is $22.63 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $94.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $101.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.9% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.