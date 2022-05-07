Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.28 Million

Analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to report $212.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

ROAD stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.13. 542,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

