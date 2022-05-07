Zacks: Analysts Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.09). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.88 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

