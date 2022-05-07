Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. IDEX posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 82,342 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in IDEX by 54.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.06. The stock had a trading volume of 428,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.52. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

