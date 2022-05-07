Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,024. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

