Zacks: Analysts Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. International Paper reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $267,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $188,782,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 196.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,024. International Paper has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

