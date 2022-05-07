Zacks: Analysts Expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Post -$1.51 EPS

Brokerages expect that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.40). Natera posted earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Natera news, Director Roelof Botha bought 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Natera by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Natera by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Natera by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Natera by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $36.08. 2,913,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

