Zacks: Analysts Expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phio Pharmaceuticals.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 128,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
